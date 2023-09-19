Yoon rallies support for Busan Expo at UN

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right), who visits the US to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly, shakes hands with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the summit held in New York on Monday (local time).

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol led a diplomatic campaign at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in a bid to secure support for the 2030 Busan World Expo, his office said Tuesday.

After arriving in New York on Monday morning, Yoon met with leaders of nine countries, including Sri Lanka, San Marino and Denmark on the day. He plans to hold bilateral summits with leaders of around 40 countries throughout his stay in the city.

Yoon told the leaders that Busan is the world’s second-largest transshipment port and a "gateway" connecting the Eurasian continent and the Pacific Ocean, according to the statement. He also said the Busan Expo will become the “optimal platform” to promote the culture, history, resources and products of the participating countries worldwide using the world’s best digital technology.

Yoon’s visit to New York will also focus on finding a breakthrough for the nation’s economy to address the livelihood issues of the citizens amid the complex domestic and international crisis, according to Senior Press Secretary Kim Eun-hye.

Yoon met with leaders from various countries and spoke about the rise of the South Korean economy, and explored ways to expand cooperation in areas such as digital technology, artificial technology, energy and development, according to the presidential office.

At a summit with Czech President Petr Pavel, Yoon asked for his support and interest in Korean companies participating in the country's new Dukovany nuclear power station project. He also suggested that the two countries explore cooperation in areas such as the hydrogen economy and high-speed rail.

Yoon met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who proposed expanding green cooperation between the countries in fields such as offshore wind power, eco-friendly ships and sustainable agriculture.

The Danish prime minister also expressed hope to further develop the green growth alliance between the two countries and to explore bilateral technology cooperation with Korea.

Yoon also met with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, who expressed particular interest in cooperation in the energy sector and expressed a desire to explore collaboration with leading Korean companies in areas such as diversification of energy sources.

During talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Yoon praised the ongoing and active cooperation on energy and plant projects between the two countries and expressed hope that mutually beneficial cooperation will be strengthened in the future.