BTS renews exclusive contract with Big Hit Music

All members of the K-pop sensation BTS have decided to renew their exclusive contract with Big Hit Music, according to a press release on Wednesday.

This means that all members will continue making new music as a full unit after they each complete their mandatory military duties.

“Our board of directors reached a conclusion over the renewal of the exclusive contract with the seven members of BTS,” Hybe said in the press release.

This is the group’s second contract renewal with the agency following its first renewal in October 2018.

BTS debuted under Big Hit Music, an affiliate of the K-pop powerhouse Hybe, in 2013.

BTS has been on an official break as a group since its ninth anniversary last June due to South Korea's mandatory military service. Many of the members have been making strides in their own solo careers in the meantime.

Jin and J-Hope of BTS are currently serving in the army.

With the renewal of its exclusive contract, BTS is set to remain as a full unit in 2025, when all of its members are expected to have finished serving in the military.

“With the contract renewal, we will be able to support BTS for its group activities, (which we aim to) resume in 2025. Hybe and Big Hit Music will do all they can to support BTS,” Hybe added.

The agency decided to donate 1 billion won ($746,658) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF as a token of gratitude towards BTS and its fandom, Army.