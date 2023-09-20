[Graphic News] Huge majority of American workers support 4-day workweek

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Huge majority of American workers support 4-day workweekBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 08:01
American workers want a four-day workweek as they seek more flexibility on the job, according to a survey published by Bankrate.
The survey showed 81 percent of the US adult workforce support the four-day workweek. When hybrid and remote work options are included, the number rises to 89 percent.
A majority of those looking for a four-day week, remote work or hybrid work - 51 percent - said they would leave current employers or even switch industries to get those options.
More flexible schedules and remote work patterns established during the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have permanently altered attitudes toward flexible work scheduling.
Bankrate’s survey found that 64 percent of workers would prefer fully remote work while 68 percent prefer hybrid work. (UPI)
