BTS' V debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 at No. 51

BTS’ V continues to thrive with his first solo album “Layover.”

“Slow Dancing,” the title track of V’s album “Layover,” landed at No. 51 on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Sept. 23.

This is V’s third debut on the respective chart after his single “Christmas Tree,” an original soundtrack of the Korean drama series “Our Beloved Summer,” landed at No. 79, and “Love Me Again,” one of the tracks from a previous solo album, at No. 96.

The album “Layover” also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, 100,000 copies of the album -- 88,000 physical CDs, 9,000 streaming equivalent albums and 3,000 track equivalent albums -- were sold in the US within the first week of its release.

V joins his fellow BTS members Suga and Jimin as the first K-pop soloists to make it on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Layover” also landed at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and Top Current Album, and its title track “Slow Dancing” landed at No. 2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, No. 3 on Billboard’s Global (Excl. US), and at No. 4 on Billboard’s Global 200.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” remains at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global (Excl. US) for nine consecutive weeks, which makes it the longest record achieved by a K-pop artist.