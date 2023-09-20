N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
5
[Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad
-
6
SK, Netflix settle yearslong legal battle over net usage fees, vow to work together
-
7
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
8
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
9
Railroad strike over, but second strike may follow
-
10
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state mediaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 09:29
A special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Pyongyang after traveling to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Wednesday.
The train reached Pyongyang on Tuesday evening, after completing "external revolutionary activities" that will shine in the history of strengthening friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim was welcomed by top party and government officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun, as well as a cheering crowd at Pyongyang Station before reviewing an honor guard, KCNA said.
Kim, who left Pyongyang on his armored train on Sept. 10, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport last Wednesday and toured a series of key military sites amid growing concerns of a possible arms deal between the two nations. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
New industry minister vows efforts to boost exports, nuclear power industry
-
N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media