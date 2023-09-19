[Herald Design Forum 2023] Edward Lee places automotive design at heart of humanity

Edward Lee gives a presentation on "Design for Humanity: Motion Driven by Heart" at the Herald Design Forum 2023 at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

When Alpha Motor Corporation unveiled its Wolf electric truck at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show this spring, Edward Lee, the founder, CEO and chairman of the board of the US-based EV startup, presented a key solution for a healthier future -- design.

As the chief architect of Alpha Motor, which earned the title of "2023 EV Manufacturer of the Year, California" at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards, Lee is dedicated to commercializing cutting-edge automobiles and innovative mobility solutions.

In his presentation titled "Design for Humanity: Motion Driven by Heart" delivered at the Herald Design Forum 2023 at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday, Lee emphasized the value of design that embodies purpose and empathy.

“Alpha consistently and constantly seeks out love from people for electric vehicles,” Lee said, clarifying that as more people develop a fondness for EVs, it would foster a cleaner environment.

According to Lee, design should be at the core of the automotive industry's vision for a sustainable future, reflecting genuine human needs and pursuing a positive global impact. Beyond mere functionality, he explained, a design-driven paradigm that allows for emotional connections plays a critical role in reshaping mobility culture.

He emphasized that vehicles, acting as catalysts for change and connection, drive the approach to design, which strive for collective well-being and humanity through love. This is "Alpha's design language," Lee said.