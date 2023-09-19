[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho on portraying complex character in 'Cobweb'

“Over the past 25 years, we have done five films together. Director Kim is just as he was when we did our first project --‘The Quiet Family.’ He makes me feel excited. I always look forward to what kind of journey he will create when we do a project together. That level of anticipation, of course, always ends with excitement,” Song told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Monday.

A household name in South Korea, actor Song Kang-ho returns to the screen in director Kim Jee-woon’s ensemble comedy and thriller “Cobweb,” marking their fifth project together. Earlier this year, Kang and Kim attended Cannes for the screening of the film in the noncompetitive section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

“Cobweb” revolves around Kim Yeol (Song), an overambitious filmmaker, and his unsupportive actors in the 1970s. It was Song's first time playing a filmmaker in his 33-year-long acting career.

“What intrigued me about ‘Cobweb’ was that it was not a typical genre film. The movie is about a director making a movie, which is a very new topic, not just for me but also for the audience. I found it very interesting,” said Song, adding that he wanted to do a project which had the potential to wow the audience with the concept of "this is exactly what a movie is."

In “Cobweb,” Song portrays the complex feelings of shame and self-confidence felt by Kim Yeol, who is obsessed with changing the ending of his film. Song, 56, said he also feels those emotions as an actor.

“I don’t think Kim Yeol is a strange person. I tried to portray an ambiguous feeling with the ending, where he somehow looks very satisfied while also looking like he’s not happy with it. I also do feel that. I sometimes think that I’m very good at acting and sometimes I feel less confident,” said Song. He added that he overcomes these feelings by trying to change such thoughts.

After receiving the best actor award at Cannes last year, Song’s films -- not only recent ones like “Parasite” but also those from earlier in his career such as “Foul King” -- have garnered popularity and attention around the world.

When asked if he plans to do more overseas projects, he simply said, "No."

“Although I did 'Broker' with Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, I don’t think I should do films with foreign directors or do overseas projects to make myself famous or increase the status of Korean actors and movies," Song said.

"I think participating in making beautiful films in Korea will naturally see the world acknowledge the high quality of Korean content,” said Song.

“Cobweb” hits local theaters on Sept. 27.