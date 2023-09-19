TvN's ‘My Lovely Liar’ sweeps international viewing charts

Despite its muted performance in Korea, "My Lovely Liar" has swept viewing charts overseas.

Cable channel tvN's latest fantasy, romantic comedy series has topped multiple video streamers’ charts for TV series in more than 140 countries, according to the broadcaster, which is run by entertainment giant CJ ENM.

The 16-part series soared to the No. 1 slot on Rakuten Viki’s viewership chart for two consecutive weeks after its premiere on July 31 in more than 130 countries in Europe, Oceania and America.

“My Lovely Liar” also landed on the streaming service’s top slot in Asia, including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The rom-com series features the story of a young woman, Mok Sol-hee, nicknamed the “Liar Hunter.” While meeting various people to distinguish whether they are telling a lie, Sol-hee encounters renowned composer Kim Do-ha, who claims innocence in a murder case.

The story develops as Sol-hee starts to take an interest in Do-ha, who has never lied in front of her unlike many others.

"The global popularity of lead actors Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun created an explosive synergy with tvN's rom-com series, which has been garnering international viewers' attention with its own unique charms," Sebastian Kim, CJ ENM international content sales team director, said in a press release Monday.