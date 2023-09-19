DSP Media to debut new girl group Young Posse next month

DSP Media is launching a new girl group called Young Posse on Oct. 18.

The agency dropped a teaser clip for the group’s debut on its social media accounts on Tuesday. In it, a frog is drinking a soda in front of a diner and five girls appear on skateboards.

The new girl group consists of five members and the name of the group derives from the Latin verb “posse,” which means "to be able."

Young Posse is expected to introduce music and performances that break K-pop norms.

The group’s agency has been promoting the group prior to their official debut by releasing diverse cover and dancing clips on TikTok.

Young Posse made its first public appearance performing at the “RBW 2023 Summer Festival Over the Rainbow” in July.

The festival was hosted by RBW, which houses affiliate labels DSP Media and WM Entertainment.

DSP Media is renowned for its girl group production as it has previously produced popular K-pop girl groups such as Kara, Rainbow and April.