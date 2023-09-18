Home

140 years of German-Korean ties celebrated

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 10:33

From Left: Clemens Tretter, Director of the German Institute Korea,Korean-German Association President Kim, Young-jin, ADeKo Chairman Kim Hyo-jun, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt, Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) President Martin Henkelmann and DAAD South Korea acting President Rhee, Hokyeong pose for a group photo at 140 Years Korean-German Partnership Conference at Westin Chosun Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Alumninetzwerk Deutschland-Korea and the German Embassy in Seoul held an integrated academic conference and press day commemorating the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Germany on Monday. Under the theme "Together for another 140 years," the event discoursed on the enduring partnership between South Korea and Germany and encapsulated the spirit of unity and collaboration. The attendees included ADeKo Chairman Kim Hyo-jun, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt, Korean-German Chamber of Commerce (KGCCI) President Martin Henkelmann, DAAD South Korea acting President Kim Young-jin, and Clemens Tretter, Director of the German Institute Korea.

