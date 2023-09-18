[Graphic News] Global dividends hit record $568b in second quarter

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Global dividends hit record $568b in second quarterBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 08:00
Dividends paid by the world’s biggest listed companies soared to a record $568.1 billion in the second quarter, with payouts to shareholders expected to grow further despite economic uncertainty, a study showed.
Payments by the 1,200 biggest public companies rose more than expected, increasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same April-to-June period last year, according to the report by asset management firm Janus Henderson.
Banks accounted for half of the world’s dividend growth as their margins were boosted by interest rate hikes, the report said.
Automakers represented one-seventh of the increase.
Firms in Europe, excluding Britain, led the pack with payouts rising by 9.7 percent to $184.5 billion. North American companies paid out $165.3 billion, a 4.2 percent increase. (AFP)
