Most Popular

  1. 1

    Webtoon ‘Get Schooled’ canceled in US over 'racist' content

  2. 2

    Caffeinated drinks spark buzz on teens’ overuse

  3. 3

    Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia

  4. 4

    Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief

  5. 5

    Kim Yo-jong seen holding $7,000 Dior bag on Russia trip

  6. 6

    Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks

  7. 7

    Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting

  8. 8

    BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday

  9. 9

    Man kills wife, three sons before drinking poison: police

  10. 10

    Private education fees for preschoolers, kindergarteners up 38%: study

[Graphic News] Global dividends hit record $568b in second quarter

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 08:00

Dividends paid by the world’s biggest listed companies soared to a record $568.1 billion in the second quarter, with payouts to shareholders expected to grow further despite economic uncertainty, a study showed.

Payments by the 1,200 biggest public companies rose more than expected, increasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same April-to-June period last year, according to the report by asset management firm Janus Henderson.

Banks accounted for half of the world’s dividend growth as their margins were boosted by interest rate hikes, the report said.

Automakers represented one-seventh of the increase.

Firms in Europe, excluding Britain, led the pack with payouts rising by 9.7 percent to $184.5 billion. North American companies paid out $165.3 billion, a 4.2 percent increase. (AFP)

