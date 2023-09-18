Kolon’s spunbond nonwoven fabrics earn EPD certification

Korean chemical and textile company Kolon Industries said Monday that its two spunbond nonwoven fabric products, Finon and Finon Eco, were certified by the international standard for Environmental Product Declaration, a first within the industry here.

The company said it also received endorsements from two European certification bodies -- the EPD International AB in Sweden and the DP Norge in Norway.

The EPD system provides a comprehensive assessment of a product's environmental impact. It spans the entire life cycle of a product, from the procurement of raw materials to its eventual disposal. It serves as a guide for consumers looking for eco-conscious alternatives.

Finon is a category of nonwoven fabrics known as spunbond. Rather than being woven or knitted, spunbond fabrics are created by directly binding fibers, leading to a consistent and stable structure. Owing to these attributes, they are widely used in real-life applications, ranging from automotive carpets to industrial air filtration systems.

Finon ECO is distinctively eco-friendly in its composition. It is sculpted from recycled PET bottles, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 43 percent compared to traditional white nylon products.

Given the versatility of spunbond, nonwoven fabrics in both consumer and industrial uses, innovations that decrease their environmental impact can have a notable effect.

In April last year, Kolon Industries also attained domestic EPD endorsements from the Ministry of Environment for both products, also a first in the industry.