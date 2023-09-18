[Herald review] ‘Road to Boston’: uplifting tale of Korea’s heroic marathoners

“Road to Boston” begins with South Korean marathoner Sohn Kee-chung (Ha Jung-woo) standing on the highest podium with a gold medal around his neck at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. While Japan's national anthem plays in the background, Sohn covers the Japanese flag attached on his shirt with a flower pot in his hand. For this, Sohn is told never to run again by the Japanese.

Eleven years later, Korea is liberated from Japanese colonial rule. An up-and-coming runner named Suh Yun-bok (Yim Si-wan) joins Korea's first national marathon team and heads to Boston to compete in the 1947 Boston Marathon.

The film is based on the true adventurous journey of runner-turned-coach Sohn and two marathoners Suh and Nam Seung-ryong. It vividly portrays Korea's chaotic situation in 1947, when the country was ruled by the US military government.

The highlight of the film is definitely when Suh finishes the 42.195-kilometer-long marathon, overcoming several critical situations during the race. Suh's desperate sprint in the last few minutes before the race ends is immensely powerful.

Director Kang Je-gyu's iconic style of building up emotion with Suh's unfortunate family background – a poor family with an ill mother whose kind son works hard to feed -- tugs at viewers' heartstrings.