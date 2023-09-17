[Herald Interview] Actor Kang Hoon sets new goals, aims high

Kang Hoon plays Jung In-gyu, a high school student who has a crush on female lead Kwon Min-ju in "A Time Called You." (Netflix)

Up until a few years ago, playing a lead character in a TV series had been something highly unexpected for actor Kang Hoon, 32.

Though Kang began his acting career with the 2014 short film “Picnic,” he had little public recognition, taking on minor roles in various projects.

It has only been a year that Kang began getting attention -- from both the public and industry insiders -- after playing a supporting role in MBC’s hit period drama, “The Red Sleeve” (2021-22).

“I tried to scale down my goals and expectations a few years ago,” said Kang during an interview with reporters in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday.

While he did not decide to abandon his acting career, he felt that he would not be able to become the kind of popular, go-to actor that he had initially wished to become.

“I told myself that the best is yet to come,” the actor added.

Kang might have gotten off to a slow start, winning the male rookie actor of the year prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards, his first acting award ever. However, he has since been making his presence known through various projects, including his latest Netflix series, "A Time Called You."