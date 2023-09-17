Deutsche Bank to inject 150m euro into Seoul branch

Lee Bok-hyun (left), the governor of the Korean Financial Supervisory Service, and Deutsche Bank global management team head Ram Nayak pose for a photo after holding a meeting in the German bank's headquarters in Frankfurt on Friday. (FSS)

Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it will inject 150 million euro (211.5 billion won) into its Seoul branch as part of its investment plan for the Asian market, with Korea as a strategic foothold.

The German bank's decision to allocate additional capital to its Korean business underscores its confidence in the stability and growth potential of the market.

The capital injection plan was outlined at a meeting held in Frankfurt on Friday between Lee Bok-hyun, the governor of the Korean Financial Supervisory Service, and Deutsche Bank global management team head Ram Nayak, along with other executives.

"The capital increase decision by Deutsche Bank, one of the world's top banks, can be regarded as a prominent example representing favorable views of foreign investors of the Korean financial market," Governor Lee said.

"We hope that this decision to increase capital can pave the way for continued additional investments from global financial institutions and foreign investors in the Korean finance industry,” Lee added.

"This additional capital, along with our recent re-entry into the local debt capital market, will enable us to better support our clients' expansion plans in Korea and reinforce the successful platform that we have built over past decades," Deutsche Bank management board member Alexander von zur Muehlen said.

Deutsche Bank's Seoul branch has a 45-year history, since entering Korea in 1978. It provides diverse services to clients, including multinational companies, large local corporations, and financial institutions in Korea.

Deutsche Bank Korea also recently re-entered the Korean debt capital market, which enables the bank to support a wide range of Korean clients in accessing global debt markets.

"By strengthening and broadening our capabilities, we are well positioned to take our business to the next level and be the leading foreign bank in South Korea," Deutsche Bank Seoul Branch Manager Park Hyun-nam said.

Meanwhile, Lee's visit was part of his European tour spanning from September 10 to 15 to champion the Korean financial industry while engaging in dialogues about global financial oversight.

Lee's itinerary included stops in Switzerland, the UK and Germany.

Kicking off his journey in Switzerland, he took part in a banking supervision meeting hosted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a global authority in financial oversight.

He also actively participated in the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) and the Heads of Supervision (HOS) meetings. GHOS, the highest decision-making body within the BCBS, drew together 45 institutions from 28 countries to endorse strategic policy priorities in banking supervision.

After that, Governor Lee made his way to London, where he engaged in an investment relations session, a collaborative effort involving the Seoul and Busan municipalities along with financial enterprises. This session aimed to showcase the potential of Korea's financial hub cities and the robustness of its financial sector.

Six major financial leaders from Korea who attended this promotion session include Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong, Mirae Asset Securities Chairman Choi Hyun-man, NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-chae, Samsung Life Insurance CEO Jeon Young-muk, and Korean Re CEO Won Jong-gyu.

Also, throughout his tour, Governor Lee held one-on-one discussions with counterparts from various countries, including the top financial supervisory authorities from the UK and Indonesia.

Moreover, he had meetings with distinguished leaders from global financial institutions, among them Bruce Carnegie Brown, the chair of Lloyd's in London.