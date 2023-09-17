N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media

Most Popular
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state mediaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 17, 2023 - 09:14
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on strengthening bilateral military cooperation and exchange, state media reported Sunday.
Kim held the talks in Vladivostok on Saturday as he is on a tour of Russia's Far East after holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
They "exchanged their constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries and in the fields of their national defence and security," the KCNA said.
Earlier Saturday, Kim also visited the Knevichi Airbase, where he inspected strategic bombers, multi-role fighter jets and other warplanes, as well as Russia's Pacific Sea Fleet to board the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, it said. (Yonhap)
