Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport after NK missile launches

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday. (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday. (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's primary spaceport, in the Russian Far East. The meeting comes amid growing concerns over a possible arms deal between the two isolated countries, despite international sanctions. Putin did not conceal the shared intention of Pyongyang and Moscow to intensify military cooperation, including the transfer of satellite technology to North Korea. Putin said that the venue was deliberately selected to assist North Korea in building satellites, Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency reported. "The North Korean leadership is interested in rocket construction, they are also trying to develop space technologies," Putin said. Putin also answered "They will discuss all issues in no particular hurry" because "they have time" when asked by reporters whether military cooperation would be on the agenda. A video released by Russian media outlets also showed Kim shaking Putin's hand and thanking his counterpart for the invitation, despite his "tight schedule." Earlier in the day, North Korean state media said Kim's trip reflects the "strategic significance" of its relationship with Russia. According to reports, Kim told Putin that ties with Russia are North Korea's top priority and that his country supports the Russian leader's decisions. Kim also said North Korea will remain "together" in the fight against "imperialism." Putin and Kim initiated their meeting with a tour of the Angara and Soyuz-2 space launch vehicle facilities at the spaceport. The transfer of satellite technology is crucial for the Kim Jong-un regime to realize the objectives outlined in its five-year national defense development plan, a proposal made by Kim himself during the Eighth Party Congress in January 2021. Kim ordered the launch of a spy satellite into orbit within a five-year time frame. However, Pyongyang experienced two failed launches in May and August this year. But the strategic choice of Moscow and Pyongyang to hold the high-stakes summit at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which has been a pivotal asset in Russia's space program since its inauguration in 2016, introduces another dimension of importance to the Kim-Putin meeting.

In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on Wednesday. (AFP) In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on Wednesday. (AFP)

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the chosen venue is not merely about showing their intention to step up cooperation in space programs, including satellites. "While that intention is undoubtedly present, the concept of space itself carries a highly future-oriented and progressive symbolism, such as advancements in science and technology," Kim told The Korea Herald. In that sense, the venue signifies that the summit is hoping for something larger than just a conventional arms deal or technological transactions between North Korea and Russia. "The choice of venue reflects their aim for a future-oriented and comprehensive enhancement of their relationship, imbuing it with a deeper sense of significance." But the Kim-Putin summit at the cosmodrome, which comes amid repeated explicit warnings from the US, demonstrates the two nations' intent to collectively challenge international law and order. "Both are conveying a message that they are ready to proceed with their summit as scheduled, disregarding preemptive warnings or objections from the US and the international community," Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University, told The Korea Herald when asked about the significance of the venue. "Now, North Korea and Russia are signaling their intention to disregard UN Security Council sanctions and chart their own path," Nam said. The US has warned North Korea and Russia not to use the summit as the venue to facilitate arms trades between the two countries. The US has gathered evidence of North Korea's alleged provision of arms transfers, including artillery ammunition, to support Russia's unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also been accused of transferring advanced technologies for weapons, including satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, to North Korea. Kim has directed the development of weapons as part of North Korea's five-year defense plan spanning from 2021 to 2026. Both the provision of weapons by North Korea and the transfer of technology related to nuclear and ballistic missile programs from Russia to North Korea are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea's ballistic missile launches also defy UNSC resolutions.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia on Wednesday. (Reuters) Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia on Wednesday. (Reuters)