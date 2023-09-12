Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un leaving Pyongyang for a trip to Russia on his special train. (Yonhap) This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un leaving Pyongyang for a trip to Russia on his special train. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, publicly flanked by a cadre of key military officers, has entered Russia via his armored private train following a lengthy journey from Pyongyang for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East. The move strongly signals that the focus of the impending summit will revolve around strengthening military cooperation, despite explicit repeated warnings from the United States about the potential consequences for both countries, including additional sanctions in the event of arms transfers from North Korea to Russia. Kim left Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon on his visit to Russia aboard his private train, accompanied by high-ranking officials from the party, government and armed forces, North Korea’s state-run media outlets, which cater to both domestic and international audiences, reported on Tuesday morning. North Korean state media have not disclosed any specific details about the forthcoming Kim-Putin summit, including its agenda. However, the composition of Kim's delegation strongly suggests what will be the meeting's focal point. Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea Ri Pyong-chol, who holds the highest-ranking military position and is widely recognized for his pivotal role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, was seen as part of Kim's entourage in photos released by state media. Pak Jong-chon, who serves as the director of the Department of Political Leadership over Military Affairs and holds the second-highest-ranking military position, was also seen in the company of Kim. The other notable military officials accompanying Kim include Adm. Kim Myong-sik, commander of the North Korean Navy, and Gen. Kim Kwang-hyok, who commands the Air Force. "Especially considering the significant presence of military personnel, we are closely monitoring the possibility of discussions regarding arms deals and technology transfer between North Korea and Russia," South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) arrives at a station in Pyongyang on Sunday before boarding a train to visit Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo released Tuesday by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) arrives at a station in Pyongyang on Sunday before boarding a train to visit Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo released Tuesday by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Unification Ministry also pointed out that the number of military officials in Kim's delegation has significantly risen compared to the number who attended his meeting with Putin in April 2019. The ministry took note of the implications arising from the presence of Director of the Munitions Industry Department Jo Chun-ryong, and Pak Thae-song, who serves as the chairman of the National Non-permanent Space Science and Technology Committee responsible for space development. Director of the Economic Affairs Department O Su-yong and Vice-premier of the Cabinet Pak Hun are also among the members of the delegation. "There are concerns that the presence of Secretary O Su-yong, who oversees science and economics, and Secretary Pak Thae-song, responsible for science education, might lead to discussions in fields such as science, including matters related to satellites," a senior official said during a closed-door briefing conducted on the condition of anonymity. The participation of Vice-premier Pak, who is responsible for construction affairs, also "suggests the possibility of discussions regarding the export of North Korean workers," prohibited by UN Security Council Resolution 2397.

A green train with yellow trimmings, resembling one used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his previous travels, is seen steaming with a slogan, which reads "Towards a new victory" on the North Korean border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province on Monday. (Photo - AP) A green train with yellow trimmings, resembling one used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his previous travels, is seen steaming with a slogan, which reads "Towards a new victory" on the North Korean border with Russia and China seen from China's Yiyanwang Three Kingdoms viewing platform in Fangchuan in northeastern China's Jilin province on Monday. (Photo - AP)

Summit still in secrecy Both Moscow and Pyongyang maintained a notable silence regarding Kim's trip to Russia until Monday evening, Korea Standard Time. However, both sides briefly confirmed Kim's official visit to Russia at the invitation of Putin, while maintaining confidentiality regarding the date, location and agenda of the upcoming summit. North Korean state media officially confirmed Kim's departure hours after his armored private train, distinguished by its dark green color with yellow trim, had entered Russian territory early on Tuesday. The approximate time of the entry was verified by South Korea's Defense Ministry. The armored train made a brief stopover at the border station of Khasan on Tuesday morning, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing an unnamed Russian official source. Furthermore, the Russian media outlet Vesti Primorye reported that the train was en route to the Far Eastern city of Ussuriysk, citing an unnamed railway source. But the final destination has remained unknown. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday that the meeting between Kim and Putin will occur in the Russian Far East, Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency said, without further details. Peskov said the two will have an official dinner, but there were currently no plans for news conferences associated with the meeting. Putin initiated his two-day journey to the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok on Monday, primarily with the aim of delivering a speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for Tuesday. The order of Putin's itinerary suggests that his meeting with Kim Jong-un might occur following his address in the Far East region. The South Korean government sees a high likelihood of the summit taking place on either Tuesday or Wednesday, but it does not rule out the possibility of the meeting occurring later.

From left, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrive for a joint news conference, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (Photo - AP) From left, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrive for a joint news conference, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (Photo - AP)