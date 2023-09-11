Kim's departure to Russia 'possible' for summit with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. (File Photo - AP)

Amid reports of a red carpet being rolled out at the Russian border station of Khasan for Kim Jong-un's imminent entry to Russia, South Korea's Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed that it sees Kim's visit as "possible."

"If such a visit takes place, our assessment is that a plan to hold a summit with Russian President Putin will be pursued," Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said during a regular briefing.

The potential summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia has drawn criticism since last week, as many speculate that the summit will facilitate discussions over the transfer of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow. Both countries have maintained their silence on the matter as of Monday, even as Putin embarks on his two-day visit to the far eastern port city of Vladivostok on the same day to participate in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum. US intelligence has pointed to this event as the probable location for the Kim-Putin summit.

North Korean state media reported Monday that Kim had a photo session with participants in the paramilitary parade for the 75th anniversary of the country's foundation on Sept. 9. The event took place Sunday at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang.

The absence of an official confirmation regarding the potential upcoming summit stands in stark contrast to the previous summit between Kim and Putin in April 2019.

Kim visited Vladivostok from April 24 to 26 for his first-ever meeting with Putin that year. During this visit, the Kremlin officially disclosed Kim's impending visit six days prior to his arrival, whereas North Korean state media only officially announced the trip just one day before Kim's departure.

The South Korean government believes there is a high likelihood that Kim will take a private train on his journey to Vladivostok, The Korea Herald learned during a conversation with a senior government official with knowledge of the matter.

Kim Jong-un has employed both his private train and airplanes for overseas summits in the past.

Kim opted to travel by train when meeting with Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping in March 2018 and again in January 2019. Similarly, he used a train for his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, to hold his second summit with then-US President Donald Trump in February 2019. Furthermore, in April 2019, Kim Jong-un continued to favor travel by train when he journeyed to Vladivostok for his meeting with Putin.

At that time, Kim commenced his journey on an armored private train in the early hours of April 24, departing from North Korea, likely not from Pyongyang. Subsequently, the train carrying Kim arrived at the border station of Khasan at around 10:40 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 9:40 a.m. Pyongyang time, on the same day.

After a one-hour stopover, the train resumed its journey, reaching Ussuriysk Station before making a transition onto the Trans-Siberian Railway, ultimately bound for Vladivostok. Kim ultimately arrived at Vladivostok Station at around 6:00 p.m.