Most Popular
-
1
[Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong
-
2
Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea
-
3
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000
-
4
Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea
-
5
Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China
-
6
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
7
[Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language
-
8
Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health
-
9
Experience Swedish fine dining inside a Korean hanok
-
10
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
Kim's departure to Russia 'possible' for summit with Putin
Kim likely to take armored train to Vladivostok, Seoul officials sayBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 15:26
Amid reports of a red carpet being rolled out at the Russian border station of Khasan for Kim Jong-un's imminent entry to Russia, South Korea's Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed that it sees Kim's visit as "possible."
"If such a visit takes place, our assessment is that a plan to hold a summit with Russian President Putin will be pursued," Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said during a regular briefing.
The potential summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia has drawn criticism since last week, as many speculate that the summit will facilitate discussions over the transfer of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow. Both countries have maintained their silence on the matter as of Monday, even as Putin embarks on his two-day visit to the far eastern port city of Vladivostok on the same day to participate in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum. US intelligence has pointed to this event as the probable location for the Kim-Putin summit.
North Korean state media reported Monday that Kim had a photo session with participants in the paramilitary parade for the 75th anniversary of the country's foundation on Sept. 9. The event took place Sunday at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang.
The absence of an official confirmation regarding the potential upcoming summit stands in stark contrast to the previous summit between Kim and Putin in April 2019.
Kim visited Vladivostok from April 24 to 26 for his first-ever meeting with Putin that year. During this visit, the Kremlin officially disclosed Kim's impending visit six days prior to his arrival, whereas North Korean state media only officially announced the trip just one day before Kim's departure.
The South Korean government believes there is a high likelihood that Kim will take a private train on his journey to Vladivostok, The Korea Herald learned during a conversation with a senior government official with knowledge of the matter.
Kim Jong-un has employed both his private train and airplanes for overseas summits in the past.
Kim opted to travel by train when meeting with Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping in March 2018 and again in January 2019. Similarly, he used a train for his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, to hold his second summit with then-US President Donald Trump in February 2019. Furthermore, in April 2019, Kim Jong-un continued to favor travel by train when he journeyed to Vladivostok for his meeting with Putin.
At that time, Kim commenced his journey on an armored private train in the early hours of April 24, departing from North Korea, likely not from Pyongyang. Subsequently, the train carrying Kim arrived at the border station of Khasan at around 10:40 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 9:40 a.m. Pyongyang time, on the same day.
After a one-hour stopover, the train resumed its journey, reaching Ussuriysk Station before making a transition onto the Trans-Siberian Railway, ultimately bound for Vladivostok. Kim ultimately arrived at Vladivostok Station at around 6:00 p.m.
If Kim chooses to follow a train route similar to the one taken in 2019 and the summit is scheduled for either Monday or Tuesday in Vladivostok, then Kim would need to depart from North Korea no later than Monday.
US intelligence released information about the possible summit schedule, which creates the possibility that the meeting might be relocated to other locations within the Far Eastern region or even Moscow. Last week, the South Korean intelligence agency also said that there is a chance that Kim may make an unforeseen decision and deviate from the expected route.
However, the South Korean government's source suggested that the summit is likely to proceed as originally planned on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. This decision is influenced by Putin's challenges in rescheduling the summit amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The potential Kim-Putin summit has garnered significant attention from the US and its allies and partners. The US has detected indications that the primary agenda for the meeting could revolve around North Korea's provision of weapons, including ammunition, to Russia in support of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has also been accused of transferring advanced technologies for weapons, including satellite and nuclear-powered submarines, to North Korea. Kim has directed the development of weapons as part of North Korea's five-year defense plans spanning from 2021 to 2026.
South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup acknowledged these reciprocal exchanges between North Korea and Russia, pledging to take countermeasures in coordination with the US, during an interpellation of the National Assembly on September 6.
"If it is confirmed that discussions have taken place regarding nuclear-powered submarines between Russia and North Korea, we will initiate discussions with the US on this issue."
US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized in her interview with CBS News, which aired on Sunday, that the potential Kim-Putin meeting highlights Russia's "desperation" and "strategic failure" amid the grinding war in Ukraine.
Harris also reiterated the Biden administration's clear and publicly stated warning to North Korea regarding the repercussions it would face if it were to supply weapons to Russia.
"I think it would be a huge mistake. First of all, when you look at Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine, and the idea that they would supply ammunition to Russia, well, it's predictable where that ends up," Harris said when asked about the potential meeting.
"I also believe very strongly that for both Russia and North Korea, this will further isolate them."
More from Headlines
-
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
-
S. Korean, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional security