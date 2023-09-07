China's vice premier set to visit N. Korea

China's Vice Premier Liu Guozhong attends a press conference held at the Great Hall of the People on March 13 in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)

A high-level Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong who is a key figure in the economic leadership, is set to visit North Korea to participate in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country's foundation, North Korean state media said Thursday.

But all eyes are fixed on the reasoning behind China's decision to send a seemingly lower-ranking delegation compared to the previous occasion to commemorate North Korea's Sept. 9 anniversary.

In September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping dispatched Li Zhanshu, then a third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, the country's top decision-making body, to participate in the events commemorating the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation.

South Korea's Unification Ministry assessed that Beijing's decision to send Liu, who is not a Politburo member, is a meticulously calculated move aimed at avoiding further complications in the already complex security dynamics of the region. This is especially pertinent in light of the potential meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China is presumed to find it challenging to wholeheartedly embrace the growing closeness between North Korea and Russia," said a senior official at the Unification Ministry who wished to remain anonymous.

"(The hesitation) likely stems from concerns that a stronger alignment between North Korea and Russia could lead to heightened pressure on China, particularly arising from the tightening cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea."

The official further explained, "China may have deliberately chosen to send a delegation with slightly lower-ranking officials compared to five years ago" as a means of handling the situation cautiously.

Tensions have escalated in Northeast Asia following the preemptive disclosure by US officials on Monday of the potential Kim-Putin meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled from Sept. 10 to 13 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok. Both the US and South Korea have publicly said that the main agenda would revolve around North Korea's proposal to supply weaponry for the war in Ukraine, with Russia reciprocating by offering advanced technology, including satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

The official also raised the possibility that Liu might have been dispatched as a "close aide to Xi Jinping."

In 2018, Xi promoted Liu to the position of governor of Shaanxi province, and in 2020, Liu assumed the role of party chief in Shaanxi, which is Xi's hometown. Liu's ascent to the position of vice premier occurred at a quicker pace than is typically observed.