N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right, smiles to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, as he inspects Russian warplanes at the Vladivostok International airport in Vladivostok, Russian Far East on Saturday. (Photo - AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russia's nuclear-capable bombers, missiles and a warship Saturday after he arrived in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russian media reported.

Kim has been touring Russia's Far East after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at the Vostochny space center amid growing concerns over possible military cooperation between the two countries.

Russia's TASS news agency reported Kim arrived at the Knevichi airfield in Vladivostok on Saturday, where he was greeted by Shoigu and an honor guard.

Guided by Shoigu, Kim looked at Russia's nuclear-capable strategic bombers -- Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 -- and its latest hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, according to news reports.

Later in the day, Kim and Shoigu also inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate of Russia's Pacific Fleet moored in Ulysses Bay in the port city, according to TASS.

Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, briefed Kim on the characteristics of the ship and its weapons, it said.