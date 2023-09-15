Family of late director Kim Ki-young files suit against 'Cobweb' film screening

Most Popular
Family of late director Kim Ki-young files suit against 'Cobweb' film screeningBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 15, 2023 - 16:51
The family of late filmmaker Kim Ki-young has filed a lawsuit against "Cobweb" production company Anthology Studios to stop the screening of the film, arguing that the film negatively portrays the director.
Anthology Studios claims director Kim was not the motif for director Kim Yeol (Song Kang-ho) in the film, reiterating that they would work to prevent any misunderstanding that might arise during the promotion of the film.
"We're sorry to have worried the family members of the late director Kim Ki-young," said Antology Studios in a statement.
"However, the protagonist in the film is a fictional character with traits of an average director or creator."
Kim's family has argued that the negative portrayal of the filmmaker in "Cobweb" has violated the late director's moral and portrait rights. They pointed out an interview with "Cobweb" director Kim Jee-woon in which he mentioned that the protagonist was based on the late director Kim, and that he referenced director Kim's curly hair, glasses and pipe.
The Seoul Central District Court held the first interrogation on Wednesday. The second questioning will be held on Monday.
"Cobweb," Kim Jee-woon's first feature film in 13 years, is an ensemble comedy set in the 1970s portraying a delusional filmmaker and picky, unsupportive actors. The film was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation.
The film opens in local theaters on Sept. 27.
