28th BIFF's Actor's House to spotlight Song Joong-ki, Han Hyo-joo, Youn Yuh-jung, John Cho

This year's Busan International Film Festival will have actors Song Joong-ki, Han Hyo-joo, Youn Yuh-jung and John Cho at its flagship special talk session called Actor's House.

Launched in 2021 as an intimate, in-depth talk show, Actor's House has become a place where actors go over their filmography and reveal their new plans and projects.

Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung will meet with the audience on Oct. 6. She is expected to share her insights, wisdom and wit, and speak about her works from the beginning of her storied acting career to the movie "Minari" that got her an Oscar, as well as her role in Apple TV+ series "Pachinko."

Joining her is Song Joong-ki, whose upcoming action noir flick "Hopeless" will be featured during this year's BIFF. Returning to BIFF for the first time in two years, his appearance will also be the first public engagement since he became a father in June. Song was a co-host of the opening ceremony at the 26th BIFF with Park So-dam.

On Oct. 7, Han Hyo-joo will meet with the audience on the latest action franchise "Believer 2." She has shown her multifaceted acting in recent projects such as the Disney+ series "Moving."

Korean American actor and writer John Cho, who is coming to BIFF as part of this year's special program dedicated to Korean Americans, is the Actors' House panelist for Oct. 5. Cho, who also recently published the novel "Troublemaker," is expected to share his thoughts and experiences in Hollywood as a lead film and drama actor.

Actors' House tickets are 9,000 won ($7) each and can be bought on the BIFF official website. All proceeds will go to charity organization Save the Children.