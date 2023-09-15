Inflation set to ease in Oct. amid oil price woes: finance minister

Most Popular
-
1
Rail strike set to begin Thursday
-
2
Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support
-
3
Putin accepts Kim’s invite to N.Korea
-
4
Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
-
5
Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?
-
6
Mom found guilty of stalking daughter, sentenced to six months in prison
-
7
[Herald Interview] Directors say ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ asks us all to self-reflect
-
8
Huge death toll from Libyan storm expected to climb
-
9
‘Korean battery makers to catch up with Chinese rivals by 2025’
-
10
Korea to shut down foreign worker support centers despite labor expansion
Inflation set to ease in Oct. amid oil price woes: finance ministerBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 15, 2023 - 09:44
South Korea's inflation is anticipated to begin slowing down next month amid lingering woes over soaring oil prices, the top economic policymaker said Friday.
"This year, the country's consumer prices are continuing on a path of decline," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a government meeting ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
He said the country still needs to be vigilant as risks, including higher global crude prices, linger.
The Dubai crude price, South Korea's benchmark, stood at $86.46 per barrel in August, up from $80.45 the previous month.
This month, global oil prices have continued to soar in the face of supply cuts.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, accelerated in August from the 2.3 percent increase in July. It was the highest on-year rise since the 3.7 percent growth tallied in April.
The finance minister added the government will spare no efforts to stabilize prices of major food items ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the autumn harvest celebration, which falls in late September.
Choo said measures to help lower the prices of 20 key items and offer discount coupons for agricultural items are being discussed. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Inflation set to ease in Oct. amid oil price woes: finance minister
-
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier