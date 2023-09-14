[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Rail strike set to begin Thursday
-
2
Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support
-
3
Putin accepts Kim’s invite to N.Korea
-
4
Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
-
5
Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?
-
6
Mom found guilty of stalking daughter, sentenced to six months in prison
-
7
[Herald Interview] Directors say ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ asks us all to self-reflect
-
8
Huge death toll from Libyan storm expected to climb
-
9
‘Korean battery makers to catch up with Chinese rivals by 2025’
-
10
Korea to shut down foreign worker support centers despite labor expansion
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 15, 2023 - 09:01
“Sleep”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 6
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jason Yu
A pregnant Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) discovers that her husband, Hyun-soo (Lee Sun-kyun), has started exhibiting strange behaviors while asleep. Overcome with anxiety that he may be a danger to the family, Soo-jin goes to great lengths to protect them and their baby.
“A Haunting in Venice”
(US)
Opened Sept. 13
Mystery/Crime
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot returns to his peaceful, ordinary life in Venice, Italy. There, his long-time friend, Ariadne Oliver, asks him to investigate a murder at a haunted palazzo during a Halloween seance.
“Oppenheimer”
(US)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Thriller
Directed by Christopher Nolan
Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.
“Honey Sweet”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Comedy
Directed by Lee Han
Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery company falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.
More from Headlines
-
Inflation set to ease in Oct. amid oil price woes: finance minister
-
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier