Samsung secures upper hand in patent fight against BOE

Samsung Display has gained an upper hand in its legal fight over patent infringement against its Chinese rival BOE Technology, after the US trade agency backed the Korean firm's claims.

On Monday, the US International Trade Commission, an independent, quasi-judicial federal agency, upheld all interpretations of Samsung’s claims in its five patent infringement cases against the Chinese firm. The latest Markman order comes after a hearing in June to examine the eight technical terms with differing Samsung and BOE interpretations.

Claims refer to descriptions of the scope of patent rights. According to industry sources, the results of claim interpretation trials often have a significant impact on patent infringement rulings as both complainants and defendants of cases may interpret key technologies differently.

“It is unusual for the US commission to take sides on all claim terms from one side,” a source close to the matter said.

The patent dispute between the two firms began last December as Samsung filed a complaint with the ITC for BOE’s alleged infringement on its display patents, including the Diamond Pixel technology, saying the counterfeit displays are used widely for fixing smartphones in the US.

In January, the ITC launched a patent infringement investigation against 17 parts wholesalers there. The lawsuit between Samsung and BOE initially kicked off as the Chinese display panel manufacturer voluntarily reported it a month after the investigation was announced.

BOE also fought back by filing a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, the Chinese subsidiary of Samsung Display and its local partner in April at the Chongqing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court on charges of patent infringement.

In June, BOE also filed for patent invalidation proceedings with the US Patent and Trademark Office against the five patents filed by Samsung.

In response, Samsung initiated patent infringement lawsuits in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and in Chinese courts. The main trial at the ITC is set to begin on Jan. 22, with a verdict expected to come out on June 17.