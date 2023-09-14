[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo’s Wheein to return next month: report

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo’s Wheein to return next month: reportBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 20:33
Wheein of Mamamoo will return as a solo act, according to a local media report on Thursday.
She is set to bring out a new album on Oct. 12, about 21 months since her second solo EP “Whee.” The six-track mini album topped iTunes top albums charts in 18 regions and she came in first place in a TV music chart show for the first time on her own with “Make Me Happy,” the main track from the EP.
The songstress debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014 and has released two singles and EPs as a solo musician since 2018.
She would be taking over the baton from bandmate Hwasa, who rolled out single “I Love My Body” last week. The digital single landed atop iTunes top songs charts in eight regions.
NCT 127 floats teaser for 5th LP
NCT 127 uploaded a teaser trailer for the group's upcoming fifth studio album, “Fact Check,” Thursday.
The video, “Mystery in Seoul,” features Yuta, Doyoung and Mark. Yuta portrays a charismatic leader of a throng of bikers, while Doyoung is shrouded in mystery communicating with fish. Mark, draped in jewelry and watches, appears as the owner of a jewelry store.
The teaser further piqued fans’ interest for the LP that will consist of nine songs, including the titular track. The album is due out on Oct. 6 and the band will hold a showcase in Seoul on the day of release.
Meanwhile, the seven bandmates left for Tokyo on Thursday, despite having returned from Osaka just three days earlier, after joining NCT’s full-group concert in the city over the weekend.
AKMU to hold 1st own concerts in 4 years
AKMU will hold standalone concerts in Seoul from Nov. 24-26, YG Entertainment announced Thursday.
The brother-and-sister act will be hosting their first such shows in about four years. The concerts are to showcase the siblings’ past, present and future, explained the management firm.
AKMU returned with fourth single “Love Lee” last month, redefining its identity to motivate Suhyun, the younger sister of the duo. The titular track has reigned atop several major music charts at home since its release.
Teen Top to meet fans in Taiwan
Boy band Teen Top will visit with fans in Taiwan at a concert on Oct. 21, agency TOP Media said Thursday.
It has been four years since the four bandmates held a concert in the city, and the bandmates said that they are very excited to reunite with fans after such a long time. The show is to be themed as an “all-time dance concert,” as will its Seoul dates slated for Oct. 7-8. The Seoul shows are an encore out of gratitude following previous shows three months ago.
The foursome, now in the 14th year of its music career, brought out fifth single “Teen Top [4Sho]” in July, its first album in about three years to include all the members.
The band debuted in 2010 as a six-piece act, but L.Joe left in 2017 and former leader C.A.P. quit in May.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
