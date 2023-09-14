[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo’s Wheein to return next month: report

(Credit: The Live) (Credit: The Live)



Wheein of Mamamoo will return as a solo act, according to a local media report on Thursday. She is set to bring out a new album on Oct. 12, about 21 months since her second solo EP "Whee." The six-track mini album topped iTunes top albums charts in 18 regions and she came in first place in a TV music chart show for the first time on her own with "Make Me Happy," the main track from the EP. The songstress debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014 and has released two singles and EPs as a solo musician since 2018. She would be taking over the baton from bandmate Hwasa, who rolled out single "I Love My Body" last week. The digital single landed atop iTunes top songs charts in eight regions. NCT 127 floats teaser for 5th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 uploaded a teaser trailer for the group's upcoming fifth studio album, "Fact Check," Thursday. The video, "Mystery in Seoul," features Yuta, Doyoung and Mark. Yuta portrays a charismatic leader of a throng of bikers, while Doyoung is shrouded in mystery communicating with fish. Mark, draped in jewelry and watches, appears as the owner of a jewelry store. The teaser further piqued fans' interest for the LP that will consist of nine songs, including the titular track. The album is due out on Oct. 6 and the band will hold a showcase in Seoul on the day of release. Meanwhile, the seven bandmates left for Tokyo on Thursday, despite having returned from Osaka just three days earlier, after joining NCT's full-group concert in the city over the weekend. AKMU to hold 1st own concerts in 4 years

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

AKMU will hold standalone concerts in Seoul from Nov. 24-26, YG Entertainment announced Thursday. The brother-and-sister act will be hosting their first such shows in about four years. The concerts are to showcase the siblings' past, present and future, explained the management firm. AKMU returned with fourth single "Love Lee" last month, redefining its identity to motivate Suhyun, the younger sister of the duo. The titular track has reigned atop several major music charts at home since its release. Teen Top to meet fans in Taiwan

(Credit: TOP Media) (Credit: TOP Media)