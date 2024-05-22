[H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy

Nobuo Tanaka, the former executive director of the International Energy Agency, delivers a keynote speech titled "Global Energy and Climate Crises: Winners and Losers" during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit on Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Nobuo Tanaka, the former executive director of the International Energy Agency, delivers a keynote speech titled "Global Energy and Climate Crises: Winners and Losers" during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit on Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The fourth edition of the H.eco Forum was held Wednesday, focusing on transitioning to clean energy to reach the 2050 Net Zero goal as part of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted in 2015. This year’s event was held under the theme, “The Transition: Blue, Clean, and Green,” at Some Sevit in southern Seoul, inviting environmental scholars, activists and experts from within and beyond South Korea. Around 200 participants took part in this year’s event. “While the focus (of the H.eco Forum) was on recognizing the seriousness of the environmental crisis in the past, this year, we will be discussing the practical responses (in overcoming the climate crisis) from an economic and industrial perspective,” said Choi Jin-young, president of Herald Media Group. “Controversial topics like energy policies are also important to address. We hope to foster a healthy debate that brings various opinions to the table through this forum."

Kim Sang-hyup, co-chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth delivers his congratulatory remarks during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Kim Sang-hyup, co-chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth delivers his congratulatory remarks during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit in Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Kim Sang-hyup, co-chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth also delivered his congratulatory remarks at the event. “To reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector, it is important to utilize all forms of carbon-free energy, including renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy, the development of small modular reactors and also clean hydrogen,” said Kim. Kim added that the Korean government is currently discussing with the international community to create carbon-free energy standards and certification systems to aid the spread of carbon-free energy following the creation of the Carbon Free Alliance during the 78th UN General Assembly in September 2023. Delivering his remark, Trade Minister Ahn Duck-geun stressed the importance of reducing the energy sector's carbon footprint. “With around three-quarters of global carbon emissions coming from the combustion of energy (sources), reducing carbon in the energy sector is critical to achieving carbon neutrality,” Ahn said, mentioning the Korean government’s commitment to decarbonizing the energy sector. “The government will promote the commercialization of technologies to achieve carbon neutrality through increased investments, strengthened commercialization support and improved regulations, while also by supporting the use of such technologies in industries,” Ahn added.

Minister Ahn Duck-geun from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy delivers his congratulatory remarks during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit, Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Minister Ahn Duck-geun from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy delivers his congratulatory remarks during the H.eco Forum at Some Sevit, Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Ahn’s speech was followed by a special address by Maria Castillo Fernandez, the ambassador of the European Union to South Korea and a keynote speech by Nobuo Tanaka, the former executive director of the International Energy Agency. The first session of Wednesday’s event, “Energy Transition for Net Zero Roadmap” took off with presentations from executive director Yoo Yeon-chul from UN Global Compact Network Korea, director general for energy policy Choi Yeon-woo from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Deputy Minister Lee Chang-heum from the Ministry of Environment’s Climate Change and Carbon Neutral Policy Office and economics professor Hong Jong-ho from Seoul National University’s Graduate School of Environmental Studies. Kim Gi-hong from McKinsey & Company, Andreas Munk-Janson from Orsted, Jeong Gyu-chang from Hanwha Solution and professor Jerng Dong-wook from Chung-Ang University’s School of Energy Systems Engineering delivered presentations for the second session, “Blue, Clean and Green Energy.” Following the two sessions, the forum also featured panel discussions with the presenters. Artist Jin Gwan-woo of STGD, founder and executive director Jung Ju-yeon of Wear Again Lab, President Byeon Su-bin of Diphda Jeju and Belgian TV personality Julian Quintart were recognized as winners of H.eco Awards 2024 for their efforts to protect the environment. Quintart was also the moderator of a special session joined by actor Kim Suk-hoon, director and publisher of Hey Uhm Publishing House’s Lee Seul-a and co-representative of Almang Market Ko Kum-sook. The H.eco Forum is an annual event designed to raise environmental awareness and to provide a platform for discussions about what actions must be taken by individuals, businesses and governments. The forum is hosted and organized by the Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald and Herald Business.