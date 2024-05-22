Herald Media Group co-hosts ‘Africa Day 2024 Korea’ with African embassies

Herald Media Group will co-host "Africa Day 2024 Korea" on Thursday in collaboration with the African Group of Ambassadors representing 20 African countries, under the slogan "When African Possibilities Meet Korean Capabilities."

The main aim of the event is to illuminate how South Korea and Africa can chart a path forward in their economic partnership, and pave the way for the successful hosting of the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit on June 4 and 5.

The event at the Convention Center of the Swiss Grand Hotel in Seoul will start at 4:30 p.m. and comprise two sessions.

In the first leg, the Africa Day 2024 Korea Business Forum will delve into economic cooperation between Korea and Africa, while Africa Day 2024 Korea in the second leg will commemorate the historic unity of African nations on May 25, 1963, marking the establishment of the Organization of African Unity, a precursor to the African Union.

The event expects to draw around 500 participants, including representatives from 20 embassies that belong to the AGA, as well as delegates from companies, the South Korean government and the National Assembly.

Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, and Gabon Ambassador Carlos Victor Boungou, dean of the AGA, will set the tone with their opening speeches.

South Korean Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo will follow suit with a celebratory address, and Chairman and President of the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation Jang Young-jin will also deliver a keynote speech envisioning the future of economic cooperation between Korea and Africa.

The Africa Day 2024 Korea Business Forum will feature a panel discussion exploring the untapped market potential of African countries, moderated by Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi.

Following this, at "Africa Day 2024 Korea," attendees can anticipate performances from the African Dance Company TAGG and the Little Angels, a children's folk ballet of Korea.

Established in 1962, the Little Angels serve as ambassadors of peace and unity, embodying the essence of Korean culture.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and Chung Won-ju, who concurrently serves as chairman of Herald Media Group, Daewoo E&C and Korea Housing Builders Association, will grace the stage to deliver celebratory speeches.

Two students, one from South Korea and the other from Africa, will also deliver special speeches envisioning the future of Africa-Korea ties from the perspective of children.