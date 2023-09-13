Home

[Graphic News] Death tolls in great earthquakes since 2000

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Morocco on Sept. 8 has killed more than 2,862 people (as of Sept. 12), with the death toll expected to increase as rescuers struggle to reach some areas.

Elsewhere this year, a magnitude 7.8 temblor that shook Syria and Turkey killed more than 56,000 people.

The most devastating earthquakes in recent history have been above magnitude 7.0, including a 2015 tremor in Nepal that killed over 8,800 people and a 2008 quake that killed 87,000 in China. (AP)

