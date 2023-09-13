[Korean History] From 'miracle to debacle': Painful 'IMF days' of 1997-1998

The act of purchasing Christmas gifts was viewed as a luxurious indulgence for Koreans in December 1997, as the nation was beset by deepening economic woes amid the Asian financial crisis.

"Won plunges to record low," was the boldest headline on the Christmas Eve edition of The Korea Herald in 1997, which delivered a news story that was decidedly incongruous with the typical consumerist holiday spirit.

The Korean currency, having significantly depreciated, had plummeted to an all-time low of 1,995 won against the US dollar, breaching 2,000 won per dollar in terms of the selling rate.

Amid sluggish consumer sentiment, there was a notable absence of warm-hearted concern for those in need.

"Not a single institution had volunteered to present gifts to children,” the director of an orphanage lamented, referring to the absence of generous Santa Claus figures that year in an article by local newspaper Maeil Business on Christmas Day in 1997.

Financial shockwaves throughout nation

South Korea's rapid economic growth, which witnessed its gross domestic product per capita soar from a mere $94 in 1961 to over $10,000 in the mid-1990s, screeched to a painful halt in 1997.

In the aftermath of a major recession triggered by Thailand's currency collapse -- which resulted in the baht being depegged from the US dollar in July 1997 -- South Korea faced a severe financial blow in the wake of losing credibility as foreign investors pulled their money out of Korea.

Among the myriad of contributing factors, the primary causes of the nationwide financial turmoil were rising current account deficits, the government's exchange rate policy, debt-ridden Korean conglomerates and banks reliant on short-term foreign loans.

Overconfident businesses and lending institutions -- indulged by short-term loans from foreign creditors -- were exposed to foreign exchange risk, as the government's fixed-rate policy, which was supposed to keep the Korean won-dollar exchange rate within a certain range to avoid extreme volatility, failed to counter the abrupt capital outflow resulting from the loss of faith among foreign investors.

The ultimate collapse of the Korean won's peg to the dollar resulted in a significant depreciation of the local currency's value.

This situation in turn meant greater payments on the part of corporations and loan firms burdened with heavy foreign loans. The government's foreign reserves dwindled, falling from approximately $30 billion to about $4 billion by December 1997, while external debt reached $153 billion.

The financial snafu had far-reaching ramifications throughout Korean society, leading to a wave of bankruptcies among Korean companies of all sizes. Even industry giants like Samsung and Hyundai were forced to adopt austerity measures, including significant reductions in investments and job cuts, in an effort to revamp their struggling economies.

According to a research paper by the Korea Development Institute, the Korean labor market witnessed an almost threefold increase in the number of jobless individuals, surging from 452,000 in October 1997 to 1,378,000 in 1998. Unemployment rates surged by 4.2 percentage points from 2.6 percent in 1997 to 6.8 percent in 1998.

Kim Hyung-jae, a 65-year-old who was employed at Hansol Paper in 1997, underscores his good fortune in avoiding layoffs during the company's restructuring process.

"To stay afloat, my company had to sell its factories at rock-bottom prices to foreign investors who looked like forces coming to occupy my country during the financial chaos,” he said.

"Although my annual income suffered a reduction with no financial incentives, I regarded myself fortunate to retain my job, considering the large number of people who were sacked at that time,” he added.

In April 1998, the Seoul City government’s survey of 553 homeless individuals revealed that more than 50 percent of those living on the streets and in shelters at that time had lost their jobs in the wake of the financial downturn, with the highest percentage of them, at 37 percent, previously members of the working class.