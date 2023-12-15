[Korean History] In 2012, K-pop makes leap from 'Gangnam' to the world

South Korean bands claiming a spot on the top global charts is by no means a surprise at this point, with acts like Blackpink, NewJeans and BTS commanding massive international fan bases.

But just a little more than a decade ago, even cracking Billboard's top 100 singles chart would put a K-pop act in the national headlines. And it could be argued that BTS and its contemporaries owe just a bit of their worldwide success to the first K-pop song to enjoy worldwide success: Psy's 2012 megahit “Gangnam Style.”

“Singer becomes sensation,” reads the page 2 story of The Korea Herald's Aug. 17, 2012, edition, citing how the then 34-year-old musician's “tongue-in-cheek, laugh-out-loud music video” and its “infectious horseback riding choreography” has led to a global buzz. The single of his sixth studio album has captivated the global audience with its catchy beats, easy-to-follow dance moves and satirical, over-the-top music video that has broken records ever since it hit YouTube.

YouTube sensation

While Psy's single remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 31 weeks straight and peaked at No. 2, its real popularity was on YouTube. The song's popularity started when its “deliberately cheesy” and comedic music video went viral on YouTube.

Since its release in July 2012, “Gangnam Style” became the first video on YouTube to reach a billion views, soaring past the previous record held by Justin Beiber's “Baby.” In December of that year, the song even “broke” the YouTube counter when it reached the previous maximum setting on the view counter.

The video platform had previously used a 32-bit integer, meaning the maximum views countable was 2,147,483,647.

“We never thought a video would be watched in numbers greater than a 32-bit integer ... but that was before we met Psy,” YouTube said in its statement, as it changed the maximum setting to over 9.22 quintillion -- more than 9,220,000,000,000,000,000.

“Gangnam Style” remained the most-watched video on YouTube from Nov. 24, 2012, to July 10, 2017, and it currently is the 11th most-watched video as of today with 4.9 billion views.

On par with its video success was the worldwide popularity of the song's horse-riding dance. The simple dance was emulated by stars, club-goers and even aerobic sessions across the country, with even then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon touting it as a “force for world peace” in a 2012 interview.

A year later, then-US President Barack Obama mentioned in a press conference about how his daughters taught him a “pretty good Gangnam Style.”

The song, just like the star and the music video, was rather an oddity in K-pop. In a music scene dominated by beautiful people dressed immaculately, here was a chubby man making a music video where he sings on a toilet and makes a fool of himself.

He has always been popular, but was by no means an outlier here. Dating back to his satirical debut single “Bird” in 2001, the singer has been perceived locally as a funny guy who made funny songs and music videos, and “Gangnam Style” was just that.