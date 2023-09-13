V unveils melancholic black-and-white 'Blue' music video

V of BTS on Wednesday released the music video for "Blue," a track from his first solo album “Layover.”

This marks the fourth music video of a song on the new album.

The music video was filmed in black-and-white to portray a profound melancholic mood throughout the clip, according to Big Hit Music.

At the beginning of the music video, V appears talking on the phone with a worried face while driving. He then wanders around desperately looking for someone.

“Blue” is an R&B track with modern sounds of deep bass and drums, which together accentuate the artist’s vocals.

Meanwhile, V is set to drop the music video of “For Us,” another of the five tracks from his new album, soon.

“Layover,” which was released Friday, conveys a new side of V, as the artist tried to fill it with his own ideas and music fitting his personal taste. He is scheduled to promote his first solo album via YouTube and with various TV appearances.