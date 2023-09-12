Han River sets the stage for crimes, heroic rescues in 'Han River Police'

Veteran actors Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won, and rising stars Bae Da-bin and Shin Hyeon-seung band together against Gi-seok (played by Lee Sang-yi), a malicious villain, in “Han River Police,” a new action comedy series premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday.

The six-part series tells the stories of police officers who seek to ensure peace at the Han River, the main river which runs through the city.

Director Kim Sang-cheol, who makes his streaming service debut with “Han River Police,” shared that the series was inspired by his own experiences.

“I spent a lot of time relieving my stress at Hangang Park. And one day, I witnessed the police rescuing a person who had tried to commit suicide. I learned that there is a special team working at the Han River, known as the Han River police,” Kim said at a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday.

“We are very familiar with the (river itself), but the Han River police are not as well-known. I was inspired by the rescue team and wanted to tell more stories about these heroes, ranging from minor daily events to a civilian rescue,” the director added.

The actors said they wanted to take part in “Han River Police” as the series is set in a location that holds a special place in their hearts.

Kwon, in particular, did not hide his expectations for the upcoming series.

“The Han River has been shown in countless Korean films and TV dramas. But, not many projects featured a major crime case at the Han River. (The show captured) a new approach and made me want to star in the series,” Kwon said.

“Many people take a walk or drive to areas near the Han River. Our team was fortunate to check out different spots along (the river). If you visit the Han River at night, you can see various bridges which mesmerize onlookers with their unique (vistas),” the actor said while adding that the series will offer both exciting chase scenes and encapsulate the beauty of Seoul’s Han River.

Two episodes of “Han River Police” are scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Following that, two episodes will be released every week.

The six-part series will be available exclusively on Disney+.