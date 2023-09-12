Tomorrow X Together to perform with Brazilian pop artist Anitta at 2023 MTV VMAs

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together will perform its new single, “Back for More,” with the Brazilian pop artist Anitta at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this Wednesday.

“Back for More” is one of the singles in the group’s upcoming third LP, “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” which is scheduled to drop on Oct. 13.

The single will be performed for the first time on stage at the award ceremony.

“We think performing at an award ceremony in which many music fans around the world are interested, is an opportunity to let more people know of K-pop and Tomorrow X Together. It is a bit overwhelming premiering our new song on a prestigious stage but we practiced really hard for it,” said Tomorrow X Together in a press release on Tuesday.

According to Big Hit Music, the group has finished rehearsing their performance with Anitta.

“We are honored to perform with Anitta. The song ‘Back for More’ itself is a good song but Anitta’s sensual vibe made it even better,” said Tomorrow X Together.

The K-pop boy group had taken part in the red carpet event of the American Music Awards last year, but this will be its first time performing at a major music awards event in the US.

Tomorrow X Tomorrow sets a new record for the K-pop artist to perform at an MTV VMA in the shortest amount of time since debuting.

The group has also been nominated for “Group of the Year,” “Song of Summer,” “PUSH Performance of the Year” and “Best K-Pop” at the event.