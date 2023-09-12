Colombian delegates discuss energy partnership with S. Korea

Attendees pose for a group photo at the Colombia-Korea Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Strategic Partnership Seminar at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, on Tuesday. (Shirley Vega/Procolombia)

Delegates discussed Colombia's ambitious goals and opportunities for Korean companies in the energy sector at the Colombia-Korea Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Strategic Partnership Seminar co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Seoul, ProColombia Korea and the Andi-Naturgas Hydrogen Chamber in Seoul on Tuesday.

The event, aimed at fostering clean energy solutions and advancing hydrogen technologies between Colombia and Korea, was attended by delegates from Colombia's top 10 energy companies and representatives of Korean firms.

The Colombian government is actively pursuing policies to generate new feasibility studies and projects related to hydrogen production, utilization, storage and distribution to become the first hydrogen exporter in South America, aligning with their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Colombia has laid out a comprehensive 2030 hydrogen road map encompassing emission reduction, economic growth, process transformation, national objectives and community engagement.

ProColombia Korea, the trade promotion agency of Colombia, predicts that by 2050, Colombia will boast the fourth-most-competitive hydrogen price in the world.