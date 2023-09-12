Colombian delegates discuss energy partnership with S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Kim departs for potential summit with Putin
-
2
[Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language
-
3
Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China
-
4
Opposition demands Yoon sack entire Cabinet
-
5
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
6
Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health
-
7
First episode of ‘The Sword of Aramun’ quashes fans’ concerns over new lead actors
-
8
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
-
9
Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet this week
-
10
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor feels cost pinch of ‘French IRA’
Colombian delegates discuss energy partnership with S. KoreaBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 12:47
Delegates discussed Colombia's ambitious goals and opportunities for Korean companies in the energy sector at the Colombia-Korea Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Strategic Partnership Seminar co-hosted by the Colombian Embassy in Seoul, ProColombia Korea and the Andi-Naturgas Hydrogen Chamber in Seoul on Tuesday.
The event, aimed at fostering clean energy solutions and advancing hydrogen technologies between Colombia and Korea, was attended by delegates from Colombia's top 10 energy companies and representatives of Korean firms.
The Colombian government is actively pursuing policies to generate new feasibility studies and projects related to hydrogen production, utilization, storage and distribution to become the first hydrogen exporter in South America, aligning with their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Colombia has laid out a comprehensive 2030 hydrogen road map encompassing emission reduction, economic growth, process transformation, national objectives and community engagement.
ProColombia Korea, the trade promotion agency of Colombia, predicts that by 2050, Colombia will boast the fourth-most-competitive hydrogen price in the world.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
White House urges N. Korea not to provide weapons to Russia
-
Gov't, PPP to seek legal revisions to protect teachers in child abuse cases