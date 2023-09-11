[Graphic News] English, Saudi clubs’ spending fuels record year for overseas transfers: FIFA

Most Popular
[Graphic News] English, Saudi clubs’ spending fuels record year for overseas transfers: FIFABy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 08:01
Spending by English and Saudi Arabian clubs fueled a record-setting year for soccer’s international transfer market, which reached highs in deals done, money spent and agent fees, FIFA said.
FIFA's analysis of male players moving between member countries from June through Sept. 1 counted 10,125 transfers, $7.36 billion spent by clubs and almost $700 million paid to intermediaries representing players and clubs.
English clubs spent almost $2 billion — while recouping $956 million in sales of players abroad — and Saudi clubs spent $875.4 million on international deals through FIFA’s Sept. 1 cutoff. The Saudi trading period continues until Sept. 14.
The study included all cross-border transfers that are processed by FIFA and require clubs to detail the finances of each deal. (AP)
