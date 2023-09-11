Uzbekistan highlights Korean diaspora, investors' role

Artists perform a traditional song and dance during the reception of Uzbekistan’s 32nd Independence Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald).

The Uzbek Embassy in Seoul underscored the crucial contributions of Korean investors and the substantial Korean diaspora to the nation's development on its 32nd Independence Day, at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday.

Uzbekistan, which joined the Soviet Union in 1924, declared its independence on Aug. 31, 1991.

The Korean diaspora in Uzbekistan, known as "Koryoin" or "Koryo-saram," predominantly comprises ethnic Koreans who were forcibly deported from Vladivostok, on the eastern coast of the Soviet Union, to Central Asia in 1937 during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

According to the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul, over 200,000 ethnic Koreans presently reside in Uzbekistan, firmly embedding themselves as an integral part of the nation's diverse society.

"Korean diaspora has become an integral part of our multinational society," said Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Vitaly Fen in his remarks for the event, emphasizing the profound connection and shared mentality of Uzbeks and Koreans.