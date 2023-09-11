Brazil hopes to realize undertakings with Korea

Guests attend Brazil's 201st anniversary of independence at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seul on Sept. 6. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Brazil's Ambassador to Korea Marcia Donner Abreu hoped to realize common undertakings with Korea, as they celebrated the 201st anniversary of Brazilian independence on Sept. 6.

Brazil gained independence from Portugal on Sept. 7, 1822.

Expressing her hopes for deeper cooperation and the establishment of a Brazil-Korea Strategic Partnership next year, Abreu cited the establishment of Korean companies in Brazil drawn by the vast domestic market and abundant natural resources, making Brazil the largest economy with the highest industrial gross domestic product in Latin America.

"Korea figures as Brazil’s 11th trade partner in the world," underlined Abreu.

She alluded to Brazil's specific initiatives to combat deforestation, protect Indigenous communities, promote renewable energy and adopt sustainable agricultural practices, suggesting potential areas for collaboration.

"We see much room to cooperate with Korea, the high-tech prodigy of our times," highlighted Abreu.

Abreu also emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges between Brazil and South Korea and the burgeoning interest among Brazilians for Korean culture, from K-pop to Korean food and TV, which has led to a surge in visitors from Brazil to South Korea.