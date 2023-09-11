[Photo News] NET ZERO 2050

Attendees pose for a group photo at the second Korean-German Business Forum on Offshore Wind Energy at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Friday. (KGCCI)

Officials, industry leaders and stakeholders from the Korean-German energy sector pose for photos at a forum held on offshore wind energy in Seoul, Friday. Discussing offshore wind auction design, ramping up the supply chain to support offshore wind at scale and optimizing the grid for offshore wind deployment, experts underlined the common vision of Korea and Germany for technological innovation, sustainable energy transition and offshore wind energy’s role in ensuring a stable energy supply and achieving climate goals.