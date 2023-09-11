[Photo News] NET ZERO 2050

Most Popular
-
1
Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea
-
2
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000
-
3
Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China
-
4
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
5
[Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language
-
6
Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health
-
7
Kim departs for potential summit with Putin
-
8
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
-
9
[Subway Stories] Sillim remains young at heart
-
10
South Korea slashes funding for sex crime prevention initiatives
[Photo News] NET ZERO 2050By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 17:44
Officials, industry leaders and stakeholders from the Korean-German energy sector pose for photos at a forum held on offshore wind energy in Seoul, Friday. Discussing offshore wind auction design, ramping up the supply chain to support offshore wind at scale and optimizing the grid for offshore wind deployment, experts underlined the common vision of Korea and Germany for technological innovation, sustainable energy transition and offshore wind energy’s role in ensuring a stable energy supply and achieving climate goals.
-
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Sanjay Kumar
More from Headlines
-
Kim departs for potential summit with Putin
-
S. Korea to send quake aid for Morocco
-
Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet this week