First episode of ‘The Sword of Aramun’ quashes fans’ concerns over new lead actors

Lee Joon-gi plays Eun-seom, leader of the Ago tribe, in "The Sword of Aramun." (tvN)

Cable channel tvN’s fantasy period series “Arthdal Chronicles” (2019) has returned for a second season -- “The Sword of Aramun” -- with new lead actors, garnering plenty of interest from viewers with its first two episodes.

Prior to the premiere of “The Sword of Aramun” on Sept. 9, drama fans -- especially those who enjoyed “Arthdal Chronicles” -- were concerned over whether the new leads, Lee Joon-gi and Shin Sae-kyeong, would be a natural fit with the Arthdal universe.

Lee and Shin took on the roles of the Ago tribe's leader, Eun-seom, and the high priestess of Arthdal, Tan-ya. In the first season, Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won played the roles, respectively.

With the first episode, “The Sword of Aramun” succeeded in putting any concerns to rest.

The first episode of the 12-part fantasy series recorded a viewership share of 5.4 percent when it aired Saturday.

Compared with the highest record viewership share of 8.1 percent for “Arthdal Chronicles” and 6.1 percent for tvN’s “The Uncanny Counter Season 2,” "The Sword of Aramun" is considered to be off to a strong start. "Arthdal Chronicles" ended with an average viewership share of 6.55 percent.