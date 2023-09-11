Home

S. Korean, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional security

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 11:13

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) poses for a photo with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, before their talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India on Sunday. (Yonhap) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) poses for a photo with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, before their talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Russia held consultations to discuss regional security on the Korean Peninsula and other pending bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in India on Sunday amid speculation North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Vladivostok to meet President Vladimir Putin this week for a potential arms deal.

At their meeting, Park stressed that Russia-North Korea ties should "advance in the direction of contributing to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the East Asia region" while complying with UN Security Council resolutions.

He also urged Russia's "constructive" cooperation in the UNSC to resolve the North Korean issue as Seoul is set to serve as a non-permanent member of the council from 2024 to 2025. (Yonhap)

