Wiz ace Cuevas voted KBO's top player for August

Wiz ace Cuevas voted KBO's top player for AugustBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 10:57
KT Wiz ace William Cuevas was announced as the top player in South Korean baseball for August on Monday.
The Korea Baseball Organization said Cuevas was voted the Player of the Month for August, after going a perfect 5-0 in five starts that month while giving up just two earned runs in 36 innings, for a sparkling ERA of 0.50. The Venezuelan right-hander struck out 37 and walked only three.
For August, Cuevas led all qualified KBO starts in wins and ERA, and ranked second in strikeouts.
Cuevas topped seven other candidates by receiving 25 out of 30 votes cast by members of the media. Hanwha Eagles slugger Roh Si-hwan ran away with fan voting, winning 170,674 out of 390,207, while Cuevas garnered just 23,562 votes. However, when the vote totals were converted into points, Cuevas finished in first with 44.69 points, some 21 points better than Roh, the Player of the Month for July.
Cuevas reunited with the Wiz in June this year after first pitching for them from 2019 to 2022 and then getting cut early last season with injury. Cuevas is at 8-0 for the year in 14 starts with a 3.09 ERA, helping the Wiz soar from last place to second place.
Since June 1, the Wiz boast the best record in the KBO at 49-24-1 (wins-losses-ties). (Yonhap)
