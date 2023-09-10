Yoon, Biden reaffirm ties at G-20

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and US President Joe Biden talk during the gala dinner of the G-20 summit held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Center in New Delhi, India, Saturday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden reaffirmed their close ties forged a month ago during a trilateral summit with Japan, highlighting that a stronger alliance will advance not only the three countries’ interests but also those shared by other Indo-Pacific nations and the global community, at the Group of 20 summit in India on Saturday.

The two leaders held discussions three times on the same day on the sidelines of the G-20 summit over the weekend, Yoon’s office said. It quoted Biden as praising Yoon for making the August three-way summit happen, where the three nations sought ways to handle North Korea and China.

“The three-way cooperation will surely help promote freedom, peace and prosperity globally, and I’ve been campaigning for that on every occasion,” Yoon’s office quoted the Korean leader as saying. Such cooperation will also “create quality jobs” among the three nations, he added.

The August get-together not only was a success but made history, Biden told Yoon, according to his office. In response, Yoon called on Biden to “make more history together.”

The encounter is the latest highlight of efforts by the two allies to jointly respond to global issues, including security, trade and technology, as they try to set up a standing coalition to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while encouraging China to help them to do it.

Last week, Yoon asked Chinese Premier Li Qiang to do more in helping to disarm the North, at a meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia. China is the largest benefactor of Pyongyang, a country defying United Nations sanctions prompted by its nuclear buildup. Beijing is a UN Security Council member that has repeatedly thwarted attempts to sanction the North.

The meeting came shortly after Yoon called for a rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea. The Korean leader has openly said he resists changing the status quo by force in the region, a reference to Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island Washington supports. Beijing says it could take it over if necessary, and has shown discomfort with Seoul being so public about its commitment to the region.

On Sunday, Yoon discussed bigger global roles South Korea intends to take on the last day of the two-day G-20 summit. Those efforts included helping rebuilding efforts in Ukraine, funding underdeveloped nations and putting together a new framework for digital economies.

The Korean leader has already pledged to fund an additional $300 million to the Green Climate Fund, the main UN fund meant to help developing countries cope with climate change. The donation, which will be provided in stages from 2024-2027, will add to the $300 million Seoul has already donated to the group.

“Promoting green technologies and experiences is what we will be leading,” Yoon said during a speech at the summit, stressing Seoul is ready to expand ties with countries over building nuclear reactors and decarbonizing port terminals.