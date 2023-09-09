Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit

Most Popular
-
1
Depression surges among children in Korea
-
2
After record earnings, large-scale walkout looms at Chanel Korea
-
3
Summer 2023 was hotter, wetter than usual
-
4
S. Korean leader tells Chinese PM that NK shouldn’t be ‘obstacle’ in bilateral ties
-
5
Captain Son Heung-min comes to Klinsmann's defense amid remote work criticism
-
6
Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation
-
7
Man detained for 'testing' electric shocker on woman at bus stop
-
8
N. Korea unveils first 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
9
Yoon urges UNSC permanent members to take 'heavy responsibility' on NK
-
10
China's vice premier set to visit N. Korea
Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summitBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 9, 2023 - 11:05
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.
During his three-day stay, Yoon will attend three sessions of the G20 summit, hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to the Indian anti-colonial nationalist Mahatma Gandhi with other world leaders.
Yoon is expected to use the G20 gathering to call for a firm and united international response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The meeting with Modi will focus on ways to strengthen solidarity in the Indo-Pacific region and boost cooperation in the defense and high-tech industries.
First lady Kim Keon Hee is accompanying him on the trip. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary
-
Opposition leader appears for prosecution questioning over allegations of illegal money transfers to N. Korea
-
Justice Minister orders prosecution to guarantee teachers’ rights in child abuse investigations