[Today’s K-pop] TXT logs 2.35m sales in preorders with 3rd LP

[Today’s K-pop] TXT logs 2.35m sales in preorders with 3rd LPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 19:03
Tomorrow X Together’s upcoming third studio album has sold 2.35 million units in preorders, according to distributor YG Plus on Friday.
Preorders for LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall” started eight days ago, and already surpassed those of the group's previous album and fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” which sold 2.34 million preorders. The third LP is due out Oct. 13.
Next week, the band will give fans a taste of the album, dropping “Back for More” in advance. The prerelease is a collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta.
Meanwhile, five members of the group left for the US on Friday. They are set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Tuesday. The band is also nominated in the categories of group of the year, song of the summer, push performance of the year and best K-pop.
Twice’s Jihyo to drop English version of solo single
Jihyo of Twice will roll out an English-language version of her first solo song, JYP Entertainment announced Friday.
The English rework of “Killin’ Me Good” will be released Sept. 15. The original song was the lead single from her first solo EP, “Zone,” which came out Aug. 18. The album sold over 534,000 copies in the first week, a record for a mini album from a K-pop solo female musician. The EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 14.
Separately, Twice is starting the European leg of its fifth world tour in London on Thursday. The tour spans across 25 cities for 43 concerts and will continue to February next year. The final destination -- for now -- is Sao Paulo in Brazil, and the nonet added a concert in the city on Thursday, after all tickets for the Brazilian gig sold out quickly upon release.
Taeyang amasses 100m Spotify streams with 'Shoong!'
Taeyang’s collaboration with Blackpink’s Lisa has now generated 100 million streams on Spotify, the artist's agency the Black Label said Friday.
He has had three songs reach the milestone on the platform as a solo musician, following “Eyes, Nose, Lips” and digital single “Vibe,” a collaboration with Jimin of BTS. His 10 solo tracks on the platform have logged a total 534.8 million plays on Spotify.
“Shoong!” is part of Taeyang’s second solo EP, “Down to Earth,” and topped iTunes top songs chart in 30 regions. The performance video for the song hit 100 million views on YouTube as of Aug. 30, 126 days since it was unveiled.
In the meantime, Taeyang also celebrated the 17th anniversary of his debut with Big Bang last month.
Le Sserafim scores platinum certification in Japan
Le Sserafim earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, with second single “Unforgiven,” according to the organization on Friday.
The single album had logged over 250,000 shipments as of August to qualify for the certification. It is the group’s second to go platinum in the country, after Japan debut single “Fearless,” which came out in January.
As part of promotional activities for the second single, pop-up cafes opened in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya and will run until Oct. 22.
The six members just wrapped up touring Japan on Thursday, after drawing about 60,000 concertgoers across six shows: two each in Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka. The group will resume the international tour in Hong Kong on Sept. 30, before moving on to Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
