Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan’ to premiere in September

Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan’ to premiere in SeptemberBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 16:25
Global streaming platform Netflix confirmed the release of a new mind game survival show titled “The Devil’s Plan” in September.
Starring 12 South Korean TV celebrities -- including Seungkwan of K-pop boy band Seventeen, renowned host Park Kyeong-rim, actor Ha Seok-jin, Canadian professional gamer Guillaume Patry and more -- “The Devil’s Plan” awards the final winner 500 million won ($375,000) prize money.
Brought together for a week, the participants compete in various games prepared by a mysterious host.
The show looks to find the contestant with the smartest brain.
Helmed by TV director Jung Jong-yeon, who was behind multiple reality game shows including “The Genius,” “Great Escape” and “Girl’s High School Mystery Class,” “The Devil’s Plan” is a 12-part series featuring original, creative games that have not been seen before on Korean shows.
“For the first time in my career, I asked the participants to stay together," Jung stated in a Netflix press release. "I wanted them to be fully immersed in the situation and to show realistic psychological warfare, as well as the fast-changing minds of the contestants outright to the viewers."
“The Devil’s Plan” will premiere on Sept. 26 exclusively on Netflix.
