Queensland promotes tourism to bounce back above pre-pandemic levels

Katie Mills, international director of Tourism and Events Queensland, speaks at a press conference held at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Tourism and Events Queensland)

Tourism and Events Queensland, a statutory body of Australia's Queensland government, announced on Tuesday the ambitious goal of promoting state’s tourism with beautiful nature-themed programs and unique cultural experiences.

“Travelers can experience nature-based tourism, adventure and discovery. Queensland will offer an exciting opportunity for the visitors to come across indigenous culture programs as well,” Katie Mills, international director of TEQ, said during a press conference held at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

Queensland seeks to beckon global tourists and aims to reach a 44 billion Australian dollar ($28 billion) tourism market by 2032.

Holidaymakers, especially from South Korea, will have a chance to travel Queensland with greater accessibility in the upcoming winter season, as Korean Air will run daily flights to Brisbane and increase the number of flights to five times a week starting in November.

Jetstar, an Australian low-cost carrier, is scheduled to begin flying between Incheon and Brisbane three times a week from February 2024.

Mills expected the expanded flights will allow more Korea-based travelers to visit different cities in Queensland.

Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Cairns -- popular tourist destinations in Queensland -- offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Australian nature with exciting programs, including kayaking, rainforest walking, valley adventures and more.