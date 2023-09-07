Queensland promotes tourism to bounce back above pre-pandemic levels

Most Popular
Queensland promotes tourism to bounce back above pre-pandemic levelsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 9, 2023 - 16:01
Tourism and Events Queensland, a statutory body of Australia's Queensland government, announced on Tuesday the ambitious goal of promoting state’s tourism with beautiful nature-themed programs and unique cultural experiences.
“Travelers can experience nature-based tourism, adventure and discovery. Queensland will offer an exciting opportunity for the visitors to come across indigenous culture programs as well,” Katie Mills, international director of TEQ, said during a press conference held at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun in Jung-gu, central Seoul.
Queensland seeks to beckon global tourists and aims to reach a 44 billion Australian dollar ($28 billion) tourism market by 2032.
Holidaymakers, especially from South Korea, will have a chance to travel Queensland with greater accessibility in the upcoming winter season, as Korean Air will run daily flights to Brisbane and increase the number of flights to five times a week starting in November.
Jetstar, an Australian low-cost carrier, is scheduled to begin flying between Incheon and Brisbane three times a week from February 2024.
Mills expected the expanded flights will allow more Korea-based travelers to visit different cities in Queensland.
Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Cairns -- popular tourist destinations in Queensland -- offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Australian nature with exciting programs, including kayaking, rainforest walking, valley adventures and more.
The coastal city of Cairns is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics of Queensland. Vacationers can enjoy scuba diving, planting trees, sky cable riding and meet some beloved Australian animals such as kangaroos, wallabies and koalas.
In addition to the nature-themed programs, Queensland seeks to impress travelers from overseas with a chance to experience the distinct cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
“Cairns offers a tour program titled 'Reef Unlimited.' Visitors can travel with indigenous guides, experiencing First Nations culture with musical instruments, boomerangs, spear throwing and smoking ceremonies -- an ancient custom among Aboriginal groups,” Sam Sakamoto, sales and marketing manager of Tourism Tropical North Queensland, told The Korea Herald.
Visitors can also enjoy cultural experiences in Brisbane and the Gold Coast by visiting art galleries featuring the works of renowned indigenous artists, taking cooking classes or trying out local breweries.
