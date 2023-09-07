[Graphic News] UEFA Champions League group-stage draw results

The draw for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League took place at a ceremony in Monaco on Sept. 1.

The Champions League is an elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned the European champions.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich will meet in a clash of giants in Group A. Meanwhile, Group F with Milan, Dortmund, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain, where Lee Kang-in plays, form a group of death.

The UEFA Champions League group-stage matches kick off Sept. 19 and end Dec. 13.