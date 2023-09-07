Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop solo artist to headline Global Citizen Festival

Most Popular
-
1
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
2
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
3
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
-
4
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
5
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
6
[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
-
7
Seoul to pay up to W30m each for post-COVID jab deaths
-
8
Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
-
9
Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years
-
10
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop solo artist to headline Global Citizen FestivalBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 14:22
Jungkook of BTS is headlining the 2023 Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York's Central Park on Sep. 23.
The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group, where fans take action toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets.
The festival began in 2012 to raise awareness about extreme poverty, famine and climate change.
BTS previously contributed a prerecorded performance for 2021's Global Citizen Live of “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” at Sungnyemun in Seoul.
Jungkook will be the first K-pop solo artist to headline the festival.
Other headliners of the festival include the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.
“I am really excited to perform at the Global Citizen Festival as a headliner. I am happy to be part of a festival that has a good motive. I am looking forward to performing at the festival,” said Jungkook in a press release.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
-
Discharged suspect behind development scandal denies fake media interview allegations
-
Chinese delegation to visit Pyongyang for celebrations of N. Korea's founding anniversary