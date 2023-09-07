Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop solo artist to headline Global Citizen Festival

Jungkook of BTS is headlining the 2023 Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York's Central Park on Sep. 23.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group, where fans take action toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets.

The festival began in 2012 to raise awareness about extreme poverty, famine and climate change.

BTS previously contributed a prerecorded performance for 2021's Global Citizen Live of “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” at Sungnyemun in Seoul.

Jungkook will be the first K-pop solo artist to headline the festival.

Other headliners of the festival include the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.

“I am really excited to perform at the Global Citizen Festival as a headliner. I am happy to be part of a festival that has a good motive. I am looking forward to performing at the festival,” said Jungkook in a press release.